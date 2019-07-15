$0.29 EPS Expected for SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP); Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) to report $0.29 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 27.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. SXCP’s profit would be $13.41M giving it 10.70 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.’s analysts see 190.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 1.16 million shares traded or 489.19% up from the average. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) has declined 26.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SXCP News: 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Craft Brew Alliance had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 11. Maxim Group maintained Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. See Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.89 million shares or 74.36% more from 2.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP). Credit Suisse Ag owns 90,899 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability owns 10,058 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kellner Limited Co invested in 15,010 shares. Arrow Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% or 47,811 shares in its portfolio. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0.06% in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP). Optimum Inv Advsrs invested in 1,500 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Group One Trading L P holds 0% or 5,194 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) for 27,924 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company has 17,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Lc reported 211,193 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP). Alpha Cubed Invests Lc, California-based fund reported 16,655 shares.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. The company has market cap of $573.68 million. It operates through two divisions, Domestic Coke and Coal Logistics. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

More notable recent SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of SunCoke Energy Partners, LP – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:SXCP Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Filed in Effort to Halt the Takeover of SunCoke Energy Partners, LP – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $301.55 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 36,165 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR