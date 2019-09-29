$-0.29 EPS Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN); Harris Associates LP Has Boosted Masco (MAS) Position

Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report $-0.29 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 190.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 70.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 3.61 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN

Harris Associates LP increased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 35.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 221,790 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Harris Associates LP holds 855,320 shares with $33.56 million value, up from 633,530 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $12.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 2.63M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The company??s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

Among 4 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy has $2000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.90’s average target is 37.89% above currents $8.63 stock price. Patterson-UTI Energy had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 10,656 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Shelton Management, California-based fund reported 12,375 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.93 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 54,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited reported 72,623 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 199,329 shares in its portfolio. Kahn Brothers Inc De holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.97 million shares. Scout Invests reported 1.74 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Qvt Fin L P holds 0.5% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 205,060 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.33% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Citigroup stated it has 108,784 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity. The insider HUFF CURTIS W bought $202,075.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora owns 1,000 shares. Sky Investment Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 71,807 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 36,881 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Leisure Capital Management owns 15,809 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 80,411 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buckingham has 35,821 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group reported 5,200 shares stake. Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 23,546 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 246 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 6,802 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 11,858 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 68,265 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 72,266 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 0.02% or 95,244 shares in its portfolio.

Harris Associates LP decreased U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) stake by 173,300 shares to 1.47 million valued at $18.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qurate Retail Inc stake by 2.09 million shares and now owns 24.94M shares. Adt Inc was reduced too.