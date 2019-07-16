$0.29 EPS Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE); Loeb Partners Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $4.03 Million

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 99.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 50,328 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 150 shares with $12,000 value, down from 50,478 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $326.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 6.64 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING

Analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 21.62% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. NINE’s profit would be $8.91 million giving it 12.55 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, Nine Energy Service, Inc.’s analysts see -61.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 84,492 shares traded. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has declined 34.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NINE News: 28/03/2018 – NINE SAYS ANNUAL CASH COST OVER FIVE-YEAR PERIOD IS A$60M; 26/03/2018 – New Gold: Board Size Will Reduce to Seven Members From Nine Members; 28/03/2018 – Nine Entertainment Says Annual Cash Cost for 5-Year Period is A$60M; 23/04/2018 – Nine dead, 16 hurt by van plowing over Toronto sidewalk -police; 06/04/2018 – Nine West: Agrees to Sell Nine West and Bandolino Footwear, Handbag Business to Authentic Brands Group; 24/03/2018 – FOX 13 News Utah: BREAKING: Three wounded in shooting outside Walmart in West Valley City. Watch News at Nine for updates; 23/03/2018 – Nine Iranians are charged in a wide-ranging scheme to hack and steal electronic data from universities, private corporations and U.S. government entities; 09/04/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Nine U.S. Funds; Upgrades Seven Funds; Downgrades Seven Funds in March 2018; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nine West’s Pdr To D-PD Following Bankruptcy Filing; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NINE WEST HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘D’

Among 2 analysts covering Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nine Energy Service had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Raymond James.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services well-known provider that targets unconventional gas and oil resource development in North America. The company has market cap of $447.10 million. It operates in two divisions, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.66 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Thursday, March 14 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26.