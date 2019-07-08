$-0.29 EPS Expected for NewLink Genetics (NLNK); Integre Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Cerner (CERN) Position

Analysts expect NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) to report $-0.29 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 38.30% from last quarter’s $-0.47 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s analysts see 7.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.0039 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4639. About 89,603 shares traded. NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) has declined 69.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NLNK News: 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 15/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Initial Phase 1 Data with Indoximod Plus Radiation and Chemotherapy for Pediatric Patients with Diff; 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 14/03/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Presentation of Abstracts at AACR Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – The IDO rout — In light of Incyte’s epacadostat debacle, NewLink scraps PhIII plans for its own IDO drug $NLNK $INCY; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC – GENENTECH INFORMED CO COMBINATION OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB DID NOT DELIVER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL VS REGORAFENIB; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 74.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc analyzed 39,823 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)'s stock rose 20.55%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 13,748 shares with $787,000 value, down from 53,571 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $24.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.44. About 605,678 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold NewLink Genetics Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 12.32 million shares or 2.55% less from 12.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0% or 38,300 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 48,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Com stated it has 0.01% in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc invested in 1.08M shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 1,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 21,800 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 404,083 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) or 1,670 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 2,377 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 144,195 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc invested in 2.72M shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 200,765 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) or 21,464 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 770 shares.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $54.57 million. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer ; and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Among 5 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cerner had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by SunTrust. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.73M for 32.09 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.