$0.29 EPS Expected for Neogen (NEOG); WESTON GEORGE LTD PFD ORDINARY SHARES (WNGRF) Sellers Decreased By 42.91% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report $0.29 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.29 EPS. NEOG's profit would be $15.19M giving it 67.74 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Neogen Corporation's analysts see -3.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 217,172 shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500.

WESTON GEORGE LTD PFD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had a decrease of 42.91% in short interest. WNGRF’s SI was 56,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 42.91% from 98,800 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 188 days are for WESTON GEORGE LTD PFD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s short sellers to cover WNGRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 791 shares traded or 84.81% up from the average. George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

George Weston Limited engages in food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.69 billion. The companyÂ’s Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, including breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, and crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets. It has a 49.73 P/E ratio. This segment also supplies control brand products to retailers and consumer food companies; ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to manufacturers in the frozen novelty; and girl scout cookies.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. It operates through two divisions, Food Safety and Animal Safety. It has a 68.33 P/E ratio. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

