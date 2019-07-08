$0.29 EPS Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP); Barclays Plc Has Decreased By $1.96 Million Its Seaworld Entmt (Put) (SEAS) Position

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $0.29 EPS on July, 26.COOP’s profit would be $26.40 million giving it 6.97 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s analysts see -42.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 240,984 shares traded. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has declined 44.95% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.38% the S&P500.

Barclays Plc decreased Seaworld Entmt Inc (Put) (SEAS) stake by 79.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barclays Plc sold 78,400 shares as Seaworld Entmt Inc (Put) (SEAS)’s stock rose 7.78%. The Barclays Plc holds 20,600 shares with $531,000 value, down from 99,000 last quarter. Seaworld Entmt Inc (Put) now has $2.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 400,772 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company has market cap of $735.67 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. It has a 1.11 P/E ratio. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd owns 53,625 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 77 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 3,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 20,700 are owned by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Quantbot Technologies LP invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc owns 31,140 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Ruggie Capital Gru invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Maverick Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department accumulated 584 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.02% or 1.44M shares. Ameriprise has 134,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Barclays Plc increased Liberty Latin America Ltd stake by 22,989 shares to 27,610 valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ascendis Pharma A S (Call) stake by 91,400 shares and now owns 129,500 shares. Tapestry Inc (Call) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. SeaWorld Entertainment had 12 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by FBR Capital. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Thursday, January 17. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 21. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 55.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $41.64M for 14.77 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.45% EPS growth.