$0.29 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP); Lcnb (LCNB) Shorts Raised By 6.52%

Lcnb Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB) had an increase of 6.52% in short interest. LCNB’s SI was 57,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.52% from 53,700 shares previously. With 12,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Lcnb Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB)’s short sellers to cover LCNB’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 5,312 shares traded. LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has declined 8.62% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB); 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 77.69% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. KDP’s profit would be $407.94 million giving it 24.57 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s analysts see 16.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 2.54M shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) has risen 53.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.85% the S&P500.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $40.09 billion. The firm sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It has a 49.57 P/E ratio. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to clients through its Websites.

More notable recent Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Keurig Dr Pepper Recognized as a 2019 Civic 50 Recipient by Points of Light – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Pouring Ketchup On Bond Ratings – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (NYSE:KDP) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keurig Dr Pepper to recall bottled water with too much arsenic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,475 activity. 500 shares valued at $8,475 were bought by Miller Michael Robert on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.63, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold LCNB Corp. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 3.56 million shares or 6.66% more from 3.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 34,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Strs Ohio holds 19,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp holds 3,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 11,303 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) for 14,848 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc invested in 0.02% or 46,901 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 71,307 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 23,561 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.1% or 20,740 shares in its portfolio. Fmr holds 0% or 107,252 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB). Barclays Public Lc invested in 5,102 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 14,976 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 20,700 shares.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding firm for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $239.02 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.