$0.29 EPS Expected for Guess', Inc. (GES); Last Week The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Coverage

Analysts expect Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report $0.29 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. GES’s profit would be $19.87M giving it 11.66 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Guess', Inc.’s analysts see -216.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 2.57M shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 07/05/2018 – FED’S BARKIN SAYS MUCH HARDER TO GUESS THE IMPACT OF CORPORATE TAX CUTS; 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C; 22/03/2018 – Guess On Track to Have One of its Best Trading Days — Market Mover; 21/03/2018 – GUESS? INC GES.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.85, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees 1Q Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 11% and 12.5%; 12/03/2018 – GUESS PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT VS CO-FOUNDER; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sales Abroad Growing, But U.S. Struggles Lead to Loss; 14/05/2018 – The Coming FIFA World Cup Opening Urges for Fair Guess; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UP 4.0 PCT TO 4.5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – GUESS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 30C, EST. 28C

Among 14 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 7% are positive. Kraft Heinz has $42 highest and $2500 lowest target. $34.20’s average target is 36.47% above currents $25.06 stock price. Kraft Heinz had 32 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) on Friday, February 22 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, May 31. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $37 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Sell” rating and $33 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. PiperJaffray downgraded The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) rating on Wednesday, April 24. PiperJaffray has “Underweight” rating and $3100 target. PiperJaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 22 report. See The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) latest ratings:

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $926.14 million. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 84.5 P/E ratio. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,386 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Majedie Asset Management Limited reported 1.23 million shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 19,469 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech holds 0% or 12,120 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). State Teachers Retirement holds 129,682 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 4,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 27,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Advisors Asset Management holds 0.09% or 249,652 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 49,619 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.01% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Among 2 analysts covering Guess (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess has $29 highest and $24 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 96.01% above currents $13.52 stock price. Guess had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. The insider Bolla Gianluca bought $147,300. 347,353 Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares with value of $4.97M were bought by ALBERINI CARLOS.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.57 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Velveeta, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, PÂ’Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Weight Watchers, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Complan, and Glucon D names.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 9.98M shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has declined 46.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KHC News: 23/05/2018 – New Jersey Superior Court Denies Interest Addback Exception in Kraft Foods Global Inc; 14/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz in March announced the creation of Springboard, a new arm focused on finding and developing brand growth; 20/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz Prepares to Take On Hellmann’s With a New Mayonnaise and ‘Mayochup’; 04/05/2018 – Buffett announced in February plans to step down from Kraft’s board; 12/04/2018 – Deadpool “Sells Out” Big Time to Launch New DEVOUR Sandwiches; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS HEARTHSIDE’S RATINGS NOT IMMEDIATELY IMPACTED BY BUYOUT ANNOUNCEMENT; 12/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG: COMPANY FOUNDER AND CEO KARL-HEINZ MAERZKE INTENDS TO SWITCH TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD / CFO GERRIT JANSSEN TAKES OVER AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 27/03/2018 – Kraft Heinz’s 4 Segments are U.S., Canada, EMEA and ‘Rest of World’; 02/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz 1Q Adj EPS 89c

