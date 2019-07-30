$-0.29 EPS Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH); Last Week HEICO (HEI) Coverage

Analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report $-0.29 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 262.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, Evolent Health, Inc.’s analysts see -23.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 1.17 million shares traded. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has declined 24.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVH News: 20/03/2018 – Evolent Health Supports Ten ACOs Accepted to Next Generation ACO Program for 2018 Performance Year; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2Q Adj Rev $139M-$143M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Collaborates with Lee Health to Launch and Operate Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plan in Fort Myers, Florida; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT SEES 2Q ADJ REV $139.0M TO $143.0M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2018 Adjusted Rev $565M to $585M; 03/05/2018 – Evolent Health to Host Investor and Analyst Day on May 11, 2018; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N FY2018 REV VIEW $577.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Rev $139.7M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Among 4 analysts covering HEICO Corp (NYSE:HEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HEICO Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 30. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. See HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

27/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.98 billion. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 63.42 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity. Hildebrandt Mark H had bought 963 shares worth $99,516 on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold HEICO Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 76,199 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 7,257 shares. Kj Harrison And Incorporated holds 12,000 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Bath Savings has invested 0.46% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Co Incorporated has 0.12% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 4,000 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Co holds 0.08% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 34,777 shares. Huntington Bank holds 610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,532 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0% stake. Southeast Asset Advsr, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,672 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 11,117 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 37,369 shares. 81,422 are held by Tcw. Copeland Mgmt Llc invested in 0.52% or 79,034 shares.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 387,023 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Double downgrade for Heico at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Heico Shares Jumped 10.1% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Companies Trying to Change U.S. Healthcare – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Schizophrenia Drug Fails, Viveve Plummets, Eisai Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.