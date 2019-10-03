$0.29 EPS Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT); American International Group Boosted By $423,576 Its Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Holding

American International Group Inc increased Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) stake by 2.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 11,766 shares as Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)’s stock rose 2.95%. The American International Group Inc holds 419,121 shares with $15.40 million value, up from 407,355 last quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors now has $9.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 429,998 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report $0.29 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 16.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. EPRT’s profit would be $22.05 million giving it 20.89 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 7.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.62% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 2.17M shares traded or 81.97% up from the average. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has risen 52.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.82% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essential Properties Realty Trust has $2500 highest and $2000 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is -7.84% below currents $24.23 stock price. Essential Properties Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since June 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. It has a 46.96 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd reported 83,964 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Com accumulated 57,100 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt stated it has 42,275 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 73,110 shares. Asset Mgmt has 72,957 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Cornerstone invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 20,511 shares. Scout Inc invested in 0.72% or 1.01M shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 34,238 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.04% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). First City Capital Management holds 24,935 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc holds 11,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.07% or 105,964 shares. Cibc holds 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 12,191 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Omega Healthcare Investors has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.67’s average target is 4.12% above currents $41.94 stock price. Omega Healthcare Investors had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Raymond James. The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Raymond James.