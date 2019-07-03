$0.29 EPS Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA); Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Covered By 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. DEA’s profit would be $19.72 million giving it 15.84 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -6.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 370,805 shares traded. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has declined 9.43% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DEA News: 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 04/05/2018 – Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES $450 MLN OF ACQUISITIONS, WEIGHTED HEAVILY TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC DEA.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE — FULLY DILUTED BASIS $1.27 TO $1.31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Easterly Government Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEA); 19/03/2018 EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG

Among 3 analysts covering Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pegasystems Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, May 8 with “Market Outperform”. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of PEGA in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. See Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $84 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: MUFG Securities Americas Inc Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pega Receives Multiple Awards for Outstanding Patient Engagement Solutions – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pega Names Carlos Fuentes Chief Information Security Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center for 10th Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 458,734 shares traded or 37.56% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $363,752 activity. On Monday, January 7 the insider PYLE MICHAEL R sold $50,000. On Wednesday, January 16 Trefler Leon sold $81,673 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 1,541 shares. STILLWELL KENNETH sold 2,600 shares worth $147,134.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and activities applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Pegasystems Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 6,914 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 233,021 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 52,244 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 234,009 shares. First Tru L P invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). New York-based Highline Capital Mngmt L P has invested 2.67% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 53,642 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 950,932 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 355 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc owns 6,452 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Tru holds 0.03% or 3,265 shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability holds 420 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 25,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt Limited holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 4,652 shares.

More notable recent Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Frontline Ltd (FRO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Easterly Government Properties Announces Lease Award for the Development of 162000 SF FDA Laboratory in Atlanta, Georgia – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:DEA) 0.4% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Easterly Government Props had 8 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The stock of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 1. Citigroup maintained Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating.

