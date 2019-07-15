$0.29 EPS Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA); Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. DEA’s profit would be $19.72M giving it 15.95 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -6.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 431,886 shares traded. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has declined 9.43% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DEA News: 19/03/2018 EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC DEA.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Easterly Government Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEA); 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE — FULLY DILUTED BASIS $1.27 TO $1.31; 04/05/2018 – Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES $450 MLN OF ACQUISITIONS, WEIGHTED HEAVILY TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF 2018

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 140 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 98 cut down and sold their stock positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 54.73 million shares, up from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 82 Increased: 106 New Position: 34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care, early education, and other services for employers and families. The company has market cap of $8.99 billion. It operates through Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services divisions. It has a 56.24 P/E ratio. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for 128,705 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc owns 178,059 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Capital Partners Llc Ny has 2.42% invested in the company for 55,977 shares. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd has invested 2.11% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 3.02 million shares.

The stock increased 1.06% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $154.71. About 165,659 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM)

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.81 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $53.44 million for 42.04 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Easterly Government Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “FDAâ€™s Atlanta lab relocating from Midtown to Fort Mac – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:DEA) 0.4% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Easterly Government Properties Announces Lease Award for the Development of 162000 SF FDA Laboratory in Atlanta, Georgia – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Frontline Ltd (FRO) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc