$0.29 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (CSTM); Omni Partners Llp Raised Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding

Omni Partners Llp increased Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) stake by 23.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Omni Partners Llp acquired 17,447 shares as Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Omni Partners Llp holds 90,837 shares with $12.05M value, up from 73,390 last quarter. Wabco Hldgs Inc now has $6.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 215,972 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report $0.29 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. CSTM’s profit would be $39.68 million giving it 11.94 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Constellium SE’s analysts see 123.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 1.10M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. It has a 9.58 P/E ratio. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market.

More important recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WABCO Holdings has $136.5 highest and $136.5 lowest target. $136.50’s average target is 1.64% above currents $134.3 stock price. WABCO Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $136.5 target in Friday, March 29 report.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “National Australia Bank, Citi latest to predict October cash rate cut – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Australian budget back in balance but jobless rate at one-year high – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Mariner reported 81,522 shares stake. American Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Hm Payson invested in 0.01% or 3,135 shares. 6,093 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 28,888 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 115 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability reported 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 8,017 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,916 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 48,644 shares. Huntington Bank holds 23 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).