$0.29 EPS Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (APEI); Astrotech (ASTC) Shorts Down By 14.63%

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) had a decrease of 14.63% in short interest. ASTC’s SI was 200,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.63% from 234,500 shares previously. With 19,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s short sellers to cover ASTC’s short positions. The SI to Astrotech Corporation’s float is 12.47%. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 3,366 shares traded. Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has risen 96.92% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.49% the S&P500.

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 25.64% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. APEI’s profit would be $4.80M giving it 25.25 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, American Public Education, Inc.’s analysts see -9.38% EPS growth. It closed at $29.29 lastly. It is down 24.76% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American Public Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APEI); 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SEES 2Q EPS 29C TO 34C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q REV. $75.0M, EST. $75.0M; 16/03/2018 – American Public Education to Cut 48 Jobs Under Voluntary Early Retirement Plan Announced in 10-K; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS PROGRAM TO REESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q Rev $75M; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION-VOLUNTARY EARLY RETIREMENT PROGRAM TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES, ABOUT 5% OF ITS NON-FACULTY WORKFORCE IN APEI DIV; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION MARCH 12; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese

More notable recent Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ASTC,ORCL,EVBG,ULBI – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Astrotech’s CEO Makes Investment in the Company – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Astrotech Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Astrotech Announces Results from Fiscal Year 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Astrotech Announces 1st Detect Passes Europe’s ECAC Test, Expects Global Airport Sales of TRACER 1000 to Follow – Business Wire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.44 million. It operates through two divisions, Astro Scientific and Astral. It currently has negative earnings. The Astro Scientific segment develops, makes, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment maker component that drives the MMS-1000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold American Public Education, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.25 million shares or 0.83% more from 15.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,107 shares. Metropolitan Life Company reported 111,154 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 17,905 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Co reported 15,634 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Com holds 38,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 534,789 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 15,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 65,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 10,487 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0% stake. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,964 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 66,185 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $17,098 activity. Shares for $4,332 were sold by Landon Timothy J on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 3 analysts covering American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Public Education had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”.

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $484.98 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 22.21 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.