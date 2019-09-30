$0.29 EPS Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS); Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Boosted Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report $0.29 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.74 EPS change or 71.84% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. AEIS’s profit would be $11.11M giving it 49.49 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -32.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 156,422 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 15/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Signs Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics to Enhance Customer New Product Introduction Experience; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Oldham Is Former CFO of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q EPS $1.16; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q Net $46.5M; 30/04/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34, EST. $1.32; 18/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN DECEMBER 2019; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 5.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 17,932 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 317,715 shares with $11.02 million value, up from 299,783 last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $22.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 3.13 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options

More notable recent Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi names top semi equipment stocks – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advanced Energy Completes the Acquisition of Artesyn Embedded Power – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AEIS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform power into various usable forms. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It offers process power systems, including direct current , pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. It has a 21.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.77 million shares or 4.00% more from 36.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 71,100 shares. Comerica State Bank invested 0.02% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0.3% or 227,953 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 90 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 127,699 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) or 2,200 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Laurion Lp holds 0% or 4,717 shares in its portfolio. 1.97 million are owned by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,099 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 600 were reported by Strs Ohio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 3.51 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 7,188 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). 34,150 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Pure Storage Inc stake by 1.31M shares to 855,566 valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 50,358 shares and now owns 67,688 shares. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial Has A Great Story To Tell – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony’s CareCredit expands to Walgreens, Duane Reade stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony August card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.