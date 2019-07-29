$-0.29 EPS Expected for 8×8, Inc. (EGHT); NIGHTHAWK GOLD ORDINARY SHARES CA (MIMZF) SI Decreased By 0.92%

Analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report $-0.29 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 107.14% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, 8×8, Inc.’s analysts see 31.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 908,640 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has risen 3.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT)

NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) had a decrease of 0.92% in short interest. MIMZF’s SI was 54,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.92% from 54,500 shares previously. With 16,100 avg volume, 3 days are for NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)’s short sellers to cover MIMZF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.0159 during the last trading session, reaching $0.413. About 80,989 shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold 8×8, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Millennium Mngmt owns 663,051 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh owns 717,761 shares. Ameriprise owns 533,888 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Stephens Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.7% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 1.71 million shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Contour Asset Limited Company holds 3.73% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 2.58 million shares. Portolan Cap Lc holds 1.61% or 776,035 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.03% or 95,400 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). D E Shaw & Com reported 206,655 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 13,954 shares. Captrust Advsrs has 450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio has invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Americas and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate 8×8 (EGHT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 8Ã—8, Inc. (EGHT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EGHT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why 8×8 Shares Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) High-Grade Gold Deposits at Colomac Gold Project – Midas Letter” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take Profits On Nighthawk Gold – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Resource Sector Digest: Plenty To Like About Metalla, But It’s Time To Take Profits – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “Seahawk Ventures Inc (CNSX:SHV) Second-Largest Landowner in Urban-Barry Gold District – Midas Letter” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM) Director on Lithium Deposit at Flagship Zeus Property – Midas Letter” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $91.37 million. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc. and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp. in April 2012.