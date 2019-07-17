$0.28 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC); Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) SI Decreased By 31.31%

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report $0.28 EPS on July, 29 before the open.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. SITC’s profit would be $50.56 million giving it 11.81 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, SITE Centers Corp.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 3.06 million shares traded or 186.17% up from the average. SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has risen 13.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) had a decrease of 31.31% in short interest. RRTS’s SI was 1.16M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 31.31% from 1.69 million shares previously. With 767,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS)’s short sellers to cover RRTS’s short positions. The SI to Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc’s float is 4.97%. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 42,680 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) has declined 80.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION- REBRANDING OF 5 OPERATING COS, INTEGRATION OF ROADRUNNER TRUCKLOAD PLUS ORGANIZATION INTO DOMESTIC FREIGHT MANAGEMENT UNIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Roadrunner Transportation Systems , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRTS); 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Quarterly Reports, Release Date and Conference Call for the First Three Quarters of; 19/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC – MARK A. DIBLASI, SCOTT D. RUED AND JUDITH A. VIJUMS HAVE RESIGNED FROM COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Files Qtrly Reports for First Three Quarters of 2017 and Provides Business Update; 16/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS; 06/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Receives Anticipated NYSE Notice Due to Previously Announced Late Form 10-K Filing; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION COMPLETED A RESTATEMENT ON JAN. 31; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS DELAYS 10-Q FILING

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $372,394 activity. $15,711 worth of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) was bought by ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL – L.P. on Friday, July 5.