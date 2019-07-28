$0.28 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP); Zpr Investment Management Decreased Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Holding

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 460.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. PAGP’s profit would be $44.66M giving it 21.87 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Plains GP Holdings, L.P.’s analysts see -69.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 911,483 shares traded. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has risen 0.12% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGP News: 17/05/2018 – Plains GP Class A 20.2% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/04/2018 – Plains GP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Plains GP Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Plains GP Holdings LP Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAGP); 13/03/2018 PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team

Zpr Investment Management decreased Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) stake by 37.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zpr Investment Management analyzed 22,901 shares as Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG)'s stock declined 2.18%. The Zpr Investment Management holds 37,869 shares with $682,000 value, down from 60,770 last quarter. Sb Finl Group Inc now has $105.06 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 120 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 5.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.50% the S&P500.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. It has a 9.8 P/E ratio. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 178,745 were reported by Pinnacle Hldgs Lc. Punch And Assocs Inv Management reported 98,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation holds 7,500 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Blackrock owns 8,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jcsd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 266,144 shares. Fmr Lc holds 53 shares. Stieven Advsr L P, Missouri-based fund reported 154,011 shares. Pnc Inc stated it has 1,810 shares. 14,600 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Limited Com. 37,869 are held by Zpr Inv Mgmt. Maltese Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 195,152 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 112,565 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,091 shares.