$0.28 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP); Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowered Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 460.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. PAGP’s profit would be $44.66 million giving it 22.62 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Plains GP Holdings, L.P.’s analysts see -69.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 1.41M shares traded. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has risen 0.12% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGP News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS GP 1Q REV. $8.40B; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Capital Management Exits Position in Plains GP; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 19/04/2018 – DJ Plains GP Holdings LP Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAGP); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Plains GP Class A 20.2% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 20/04/2018 – Plains GP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 72.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 30,350 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 65.46%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 11,750 shares with $534,000 value, down from 42,100 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 6.53 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa reported 0.41% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 10,900 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The California-based Private Ocean Llc has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Intact Invest Incorporated holds 0.06% or 39,700 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De owns 5.58 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 0.01% or 22,040 shares. Hl Fin Serv Lc holds 0% or 4,530 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 4,157 shares in its portfolio. 1,273 were reported by Edge Wealth Management Lc. 4,602 were reported by Regents Of The University Of California. Factory Mutual Ins owns 538,700 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Com Lc stated it has 121,451 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mason Street Ltd Liability Com reported 71,271 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. Mizuho downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) stake by 54,563 shares to 134,175 valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 75,192 shares and now owns 100,428 shares. Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) was raised too.