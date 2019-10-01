$0.28 EPS Expected for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI); Kennedy Capital Management Boosted Its Range Resources (RRC) Stake

Analysts expect Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. PEI’s profit would be $21.69 million giving it 4.90 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 876,654 shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 20/03/2018 PREIT Announces Dynamic Remerchandising at Dartmouth Mall as Part of Ongoing Commitment to Enhancing the Shopper Experience; 03/05/2018 – PREIT Executes New Leases with Forever 21 Representing Portfolio Appeal to Quality Retail Brands; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Sees FY Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 29c; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends $400 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN ITS PORTFOLIO WERE UP 8.2% THROUGH FEBRUARY; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – PRICING, CAPACITY AND VALUATIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED ON FACILITIES; MATURITY NOW IN 2023; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Facility Maturity Has Been Extended to 2023; 29/05/2018 – PREIT Executes Successful Recast of $700 million Revolving Credit and Term Loan Facility

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stake by 35.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 297,953 shares as Range Resources Corporation (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 1.14 million shares with $7.97M value, up from 844,056 last quarter. Range Resources Corporation now has $912.50M valuation. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 6.00 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC)

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Finding The Range On Range Resources (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2.93 million shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.01% or 1.28 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 305,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 337,479 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,198 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 34,591 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 10,215 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 12,200 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 370,337 shares. Valley Advisers reported 64 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 302,951 shares. Citigroup reported 596,122 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) stake by 119,555 shares to 237,785 valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lumentum Holdings Inc stake by 135,727 shares and now owns 569,636 shares. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) was reduced too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. Scucchi Mark had bought 6,357 shares worth $32,188. 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. DORMAN MARGARET K also bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $6.95’s average target is 91.46% above currents $3.63 stock price. Range Resources had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $500 target in Monday, August 26 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This REIT Stock Is Struggling, but Its Top 2 Malls Are Thriving – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PREIT CFO terminated – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will PREIT’s Worst Malls Die — or Will They Evolve? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A New(ish) Mall Just Opened — These 2 REITs Will Benefit – Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Mall Operator Pennsylvania REIT Has Weathered the Retail Apocalypse – Yahoo News” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $824,701 activity. On Monday, August 26 the insider KORMAN LEONARD I bought $143,214. DeMarco Michael J. also bought $55,257 worth of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) on Thursday, September 19. PIZZI CHARLES P had bought 10,000 shares worth $53,399. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $54,600 was bought by PASQUERILLA MARK E. $10,500 worth of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was bought by Ioannou Andrew M. on Wednesday, September 18. The insider Crowell Heather bought $7,995. $27,300 worth of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was bought by Aristone Joseph J. on Tuesday, September 17.