$0.28 EPS Expected for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS); Guidewire Software Has 1.43 Sentiment

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 144 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 101 sold and decreased holdings in Guidewire Software Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 81.84 million shares, up from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Guidewire Software Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 83 Increased: 100 New Position: 44.

Analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 37.78% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. JBGS’s profit would be $37.55M giving it 34.94 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, JBG SMITH Properties’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 660,875 shares traded or 39.88% up from the average. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has risen 11.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBGS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ JBG SMITH Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBGS); 09/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces Sale of Summit Office Buildings to Brookfield Property Partners; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 14/03/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 16/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces Washington Housing Initiative; 12/03/2018 – JBG SMITH PROPERTIES – SAME STORE NET OPERATING INCOME INCREASED 10.3% TO $71.6 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 COMPARED WITH $64.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – JBG Smith Properties: AJ Jackson Joins Company as Executive VP, Social Impact Investment; 12/03/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties 4Q Rev $156.4M

Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 8.35% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. for 2.33 million shares. Shannon River Fund Management Llc owns 408,425 shares or 6.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lateef Investment Management L.P. has 4.34% invested in the company for 263,768 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dsam Partners (London) Ltd has invested 3.33% in the stock. White Elm Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 128,785 shares.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 94.52 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $8.35 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 144.59 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. The Company’s assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. It has a 71.15 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.