$0.28 EPS Expected for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS); Bridgewater Associates LP Has Boosted By $19.35 Million Its Nordstrom (JWN) Stake

Analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 37.78% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. JBGS’s profit would be $37.55 million giving it 35.14 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, JBG SMITH Properties’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 90,149 shares traded. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has risen 15.08% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JBGS News: 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 21/04/2018 – DJ JBG SMITH Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBGS); 09/05/2018 – JBG SMITH PROPERTIES – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters; 12/03/2018 JBG SMITH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces Sale of Summit Office Buildings to Brookfield Property Partners; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Executed Over $335M of Asset Sales, Recapitalizations Year to Date; 16/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces Washington Housing Initiative

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 1026.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 439,686 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 482,540 shares with $21.42 million value, up from 42,854 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $4.89B valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 1.55 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands:; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sales Disappoint as Reality of Staying Public Sets In; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch

Among 10 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nordstrom had 21 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $44 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 16. The rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, January 16 to “Market Perform”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 1. Bank of America maintained the shares of JWN in report on Wednesday, January 16 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Adviser Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Norinchukin Bankshares The stated it has 21,498 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0% stake. 7.34 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Communication. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Barclays Public Lc has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 431,516 were accumulated by Citadel. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 20,655 shares. Motco has 86 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Davenport & Co Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,987 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 56 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 60 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased L Brands Inc (LTD) stake by 490,765 shares to 334,117 valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 83,035 shares and now owns 32,016 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was reduced too.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. The Company’s assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. It has a 71.56 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.