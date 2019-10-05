$-0.28 EPS Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS); First Republic Bank (FRC) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. First Republic Bank has $106 highest and $9800 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 6.79% above currents $94.89 stock price. First Republic Bank had 7 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 2 by Wells Fargo. See First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) latest ratings:

02/10/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Downgrade

05/09/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $105.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $111 New Target: $106 Maintain

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report $-0.28 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter's $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, HubSpot, Inc.'s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.38. About 577,261 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The Company’s software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into clients and delight customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers professional, and phone and email support services.

Among 5 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HubSpot has $23000 highest and $16700 lowest target. $205's average target is 28.62% above currents $159.38 stock price. HubSpot had 9 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the stock with "Outperform" rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7 with "Equal-Weight". Bank of America maintained HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) rating on Thursday, September 5. Bank of America has "Buy" rating and $21500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HubSpot, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.98% less from 39.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spark Inv Ltd Company has invested 1.26% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 12,611 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Com Ma stated it has 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Company has invested 0.02% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company owns 120,285 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 14,958 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 120,807 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 2,000 shares. Wasatch has invested 0.8% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 242,578 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,441 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Shell Asset Mngmt Company owns 3,701 shares. Franklin owns 821,657 shares.

The stock increased 2.36% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 693,383 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. The company has market cap of $15.79 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. It has a 19.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.