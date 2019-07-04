$0.28 EPS Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (GTN); Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Trimmed Ecolab Usd1 Common Stock (ECL) Position By $991,056

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased Ecolab Inc Usd1 Common Stock (ECL) stake by 33.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 5,631 shares as Ecolab Inc Usd1 Common Stock (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 11,183 shares with $1.97 million value, down from 16,814 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Usd1 Common Stock now has $57.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $199.78. About 569,564 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 39.13% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. GTN’s profit would be $28.25M giving it 15.07 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Gray Television, Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 249,265 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. The firm also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gray Television had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Noble Financial. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $169 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Nomura upgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, April 18. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $186 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 18.

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased Nvidia Corp Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 155,387 shares to 162,823 valued at $29.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Total World Stock Market Etf (VT) stake by 9,035 shares and now owns 63,988 shares. Ishares Trust Msci Uk New Etf (Post Cons) was raised too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. $171,050 worth of stock was bought by MacLennan David on Wednesday, March 6.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.42 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.