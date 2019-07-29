$0.28 EPS Expected for Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM); Hewlett Packard Co (HPQ)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Hewlett Packard Co (HPQ) investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 3 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 5 decreased and sold their holdings in Hewlett Packard Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.21 million shares, down from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hewlett Packard Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 64.71% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. T_GCM’s profit would be $13.52 million giving it 4.48 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Gran Colombia Gold Corp.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 113,021 shares traded. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in HP Inc. for 140,365 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 11,345 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.13% invested in the company for 393,017 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Grassi Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 25,600 shares.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.44 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 8.71 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Analysts await HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. HPQ’s profit will be $828.65M for 9.79 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by HP Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 4.20M shares traded. HP Inc. (HPQ) has declined 17.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 30/03/2018 – HP INC – AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR SENIOR, UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE LENDING COMMITMENTS OF $4 BLN; 27/04/2018 – HP Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal for Bylaw Allowing Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. 2Q Printing Net Revenue up 11; 08/03/2018 – On International Women’s Day HP Invites Girls Everywhere to Reinvent Their Stories; 30/05/2018 – HP INC HPQ.N : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/05/2018 – HP SAYS ANTICIPATES INCURRING ADDITIONAL ABOUT $150 MLN TO $200 MLN IN RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH PLAN AMENDMENT; 29/05/2018 – HP Earnings In Line, Raises Profit View, CFO Lesjak to Retire — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. 2Q EPS 64c

