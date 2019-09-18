$0.28 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF); Microbot Medical (MBOT) Shorts Raised By 1.11%

Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. FCF’s profit would be $27.58 million giving it 11.97 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 233,468 shares traded. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) has declined 19.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FCF News: 04/04/2018 – First Commonwealth Announces Webcast of 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Altice Europe to Generate Operating FCF of EUR2.4B to EUR2.6B in 2018; 16/05/2018 – First Commonwealth Bank Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offerings; 21/05/2018 – First Commonwealth Bank Announces Closing of Subordinated Notes Offerings; 26/03/2018 – GLOBALTRANS: FCF, DEBT ALLOW 1H DIV PAYMENT: INTERFAX; 07/03/2018 – RCI MAINTAINING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M; 11/04/2018 – APERAM SA APAM.AS – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE EPS AND FCF ENHANCING FROM YEAR 1; 27/03/2018 – FIRST COMMONWEALTH, FOUNDATION BANK MERGER GETS FDIC APPROVAL; 24/04/2018 – First Commonwealth (PA) 1Q Rev $81M; 13/03/2018 – DMG MORI AG SEES 2018 EBIT ABOUT EU180M, FCF ABOUT EU100M

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) had an increase of 1.11% in short interest. MBOT’s SI was 27,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.11% from 27,100 shares previously. With 40,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s short sellers to cover MBOT’s short positions. The SI to Microbot Medical Inc’s float is 0.87%. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 18,382 shares traded. Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) has declined 24.11% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MBOT News: 15/05/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 16/04/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL EXERCISES OPTION TO BUY NOVEL TECH FROM; 23/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving a Notification of Granting a Patent Right for its ViRob™ Technology Platform in China; 12/04/2018 – Microbot Medical’s Self-Cleaning Shunt Awarded a Grant by the European Commission; 16/04/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL EXERCISES OPTION TO ACQUIRE NOVEL TECHNOLOGY FROM CARDIOSERT LTD; 23/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving a Notification of Granting a Patent Right for Its ViRob(TM) Technology Platform in China; 25/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Closes Acquisition of Novel Technology from CardioSert Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving Notice of Allowance for a U.S. Patent Covering Its Self-Cleaning Shunt; 30/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Inc. Schedules its Periodical Townhall Meeting for Monday, June 4th at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time; 29/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Successful Completion of Pre-Clinical Study Performed at Washington University in St. Louis

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company has market cap of $26.79 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. It currently has negative earnings.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The Company’s consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It has a 12.77 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements.