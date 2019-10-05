$0.28 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF); Citadel Advisors Boosted Flws/1 (FLWS) Stake By $3.30 Million

Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. FCF’s profit would be $27.59 million giving it 11.57 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 178,384 shares traded. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) has declined 19.90% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FCF News: 30/04/2018 – AIR CANADA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR EBITDAR MARGIN, FCF, ROIC; 29/05/2018 – First Commonwealth Bank names David Folkwein as Regional President; 26/04/2018 – CAPGEMINI CONFIRMS FY TARGETS FOR REV, OP. MARGIN, FCF; 16/04/2018 – SEVERSTAL WILL PAY QUARTERLY DIV OF ABOUT 50% FCF IF ABOVE 1.0; 24/04/2018 – First Commonwealth (PA) 1Q Rev $81M; 27/03/2018 – First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Receives Regulatory Approval for Foundation Bank Merger; 15/03/2018 – Altice Europe to Generate Operating FCF of EUR2.4B to EUR2.6B in 2018; 16/05/2018 – First Commonwealth Bank Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offerings; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Commonwealth Financial Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCF); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates First Commonwealth Bank’s Subordinated Nts ‘BBB-‘

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Flws/1 (FLWS) stake by 97.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 183,535 shares as Flws/1 (FLWS)'s stock declined 5.73%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 370,890 shares with $7.00M value, up from 187,355 last quarter. Flws/1 now has $941.75M valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 137,776 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Shareholders Are Thrilled That The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Share Price Increased 126% – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Are 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FLWS) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "1-800-Flowers.com Inc (FLWS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "1-800-FLOWERS.Com (FLWS) NDR Hints At EBITDA Growth Acceleration – DA Davidson – StreetInsider.com" published on September 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "Activist Investors Could Unlock Value of BBBY Stock – Investorplace.com" with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.70, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FLWS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.04 million shares or 5.02% more from 21.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 29,687 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company invested in 62,425 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). 78,756 were accumulated by Bowling Portfolio Management Lc. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 589,626 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. J Goldman Com Ltd Partnership holds 496,088 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 49,181 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 80,899 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 453,348 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 33,549 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRL) stake by 9,800 shares to 9,800 valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) stake by 62,774 shares and now owns 16,726 shares. Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 64.55 million shares or 0.76% less from 65.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) for 152,794 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 208,544 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 32,879 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF). Jefferies Gru Llc holds 0% in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) or 28,327 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 246 shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 14,063 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 30,074 shares. Aperio Grp Lc reported 62,155 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 150,696 shares. Amer Int owns 73,453 shares. 35,599 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Parametric Port Assoc Limited owns 1.24M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 19,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,900 activity. Tomb Matthew C bought $12,900 worth of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) on Friday, May 24.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The Company’s consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It has a 12.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements.