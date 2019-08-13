$-0.28 EPS Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC); Portolan Capital Management Has Lifted By $1.75 Million Its Kvh Industries (KVHI) Holding

Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to report $-0.28 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 13,567 shares traded. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has declined 54.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Kvh Industries Inc. (KVHI) stake by 141.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 175,052 shares as Kvh Industries Inc. (KVHI)’s stock rose 3.59%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 299,058 shares with $3.05 million value, up from 124,006 last quarter. Kvh Industries Inc. now has $162.79M valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 27,139 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 23c-Loss 30c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c; 04/05/2018 – Correct: KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 21c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KVHI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 1.89% more from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 114,267 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 25,256 shares. 22,801 were reported by Pitcairn. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 67,196 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co has invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Tower Cap (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 1,105 shares. Needham Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 3.48% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 1.00 million shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 27,408 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com owns 33,938 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Cap holds 117,460 shares. Oppenheimer holds 39,786 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp owns 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 812,605 shares. 14,700 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Legal General Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited has 37,230 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. The company has market cap of $37.94 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia; and DMDx, a diagnostic tool to measure human tissue kallikrein-1 levels.

