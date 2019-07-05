$0.28 EPS Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO); Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shorts Up By 0.53%

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) had an increase of 0.53% in short interest. IMH’s SI was 549,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.53% from 546,500 shares previously. With 14,700 avg volume, 37 days are for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)’s short sellers to cover IMH’s short positions. The SI to Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc’s float is 5.27%. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 19,713 shares traded. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) has declined 64.27% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IMH News: 09/05/2018 – Impac Mortgage 1Q EPS 18c; 21/05/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE NAMES BRIAN KUELBS EVP, CFO; 14/03/2018 – RPT-IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 RESULTS AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 14/03/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC – TOMKINSON WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – RPT-IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC – TOMKINSON WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Impac Mortgage; 14/03/2018 – RPT-IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11.7 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC – JOSEPH R. TOMKINSON WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM POSITION OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS OF JULY 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMH)

Analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. CIO’s profit would be $11.10 million giving it 11.06 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, City Office REIT, Inc.’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 89,918 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has risen 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.06 million shares or 2.69% less from 2.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0% or 113,124 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company reported 48,832 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 127,830 were accumulated by Geode Lc. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com reported 1,473 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 7,900 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 78,623 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America Corp De stated it has 6,049 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 827 shares in its portfolio. 180,507 are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 38,460 shares. Amer Int Gru Inc owns 6,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 17,322 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 15,012 shares.

More notable recent Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of its Annual Stockholdersâ€™ Meeting – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Year End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Upcoming Release of First Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.60 million. It operates through three divisions: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. It currently has negative earnings. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold City Office REIT, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 60,722 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 36,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 687,633 shares. 18,107 are held by Metropolitan Life. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 34,689 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa invested 0.66% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Prudential Fincl stated it has 44,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management reported 8,912 shares stake. Avenir Corporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 75,663 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 316,227 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 25,900 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Grp has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).