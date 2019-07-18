$0.28 EPS Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB); Braskem SA Adr (BAK) SI Decreased By 9.98%

Braskem SA Adr (NYSE:BAK) had a decrease of 9.98% in short interest. BAK’s SI was 1.67 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.98% from 1.86 million shares previously. With 383,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Braskem SA Adr (NYSE:BAK)’s short sellers to cover BAK’s short positions. The SI to Braskem SA Adr’s float is 1.66%. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 23.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Braskem begins operation in Boston to strengthen its Renewable Chemicals strategy; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BRASKEM S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 04/05/2018 – PETROBRAS REJECTS REPORT IT HIRED BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW-ON; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q NET INCOME R$1.05B; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem to talk new naphtha contract with Petrobras- CEO; 30/04/2018 – Braskem Inspires Environmental Sustainability and Community Engagement with Mural Arts Philadelphia Partnership and Closed Loop; 29/05/2018 – Platts: Braskem cuts petchems output due to Brazilian trucker strike

Analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report $0.28 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 40.43% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. BLKB’s profit would be $13.77M giving it 73.54 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Blackbaud, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.36. About 241,254 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. The Company’s Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, isoprene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, toluene, ortho-xylene, para-xylene, and mixed xylenes; fuels, including automotive gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas; intermediates, such as cumene; and other basic petrochemicals, which include ethyl tertiary butyl ether, solvent C9, and pyrolysis C9. It has a 8.94 P/E ratio. This segment also supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other products to second-generation producers.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 151.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $134,408 activity. $76,320 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares were sold by Nelson Joyce. 750 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares with value of $58,088 were sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K.

