$0.28 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM); Letko Brosseau & Associates Lifted Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 0.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc acquired 34,796 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 6.81M shares with $369.75 million value, up from 6.78 million last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $107.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 64.71% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. BSM’s profit would be $57.60 million giving it 13.88 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s analysts see 1,300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 313,914 shares traded or 29.41% up from the average. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has declined 5.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BSM News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $114.5 MLN VS $124.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – BSM Technologies 2Q EPS C$0.021; 19/04/2018 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Schedules Earnings Call for First Quarter of 2018; Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor; 10/05/2018 – BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.021; 21/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP BSM.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q EPS 13c; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q NET INCOME/SUB UNIT 13C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Black Stone Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSM); 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q PRODUCTION 42.4 MBOE/D

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 82,002 shares to 1.12 million valued at $93.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 116,744 shares and now owns 3.66M shares. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Black Stone Minerals had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Raymond James.

