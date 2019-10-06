$0.28 EPS Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI); Ajo LP Has Raised By $1.27 Million Its Oge Energy (OGE) Holding

Ajo Lp increased Oge Energy (OGE) stake by 111.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ajo Lp acquired 30,195 shares as Oge Energy (OGE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Ajo Lp holds 57,335 shares with $2.44 million value, up from 27,140 last quarter. Oge Energy now has $8.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 1.01 million shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c

Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. ACBI’s profit would be $6.42 million giving it 15.31 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 53,787 shares traded. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has risen 2.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ACBI News: 29/05/2018 – TPG Growth Joins First Atlantic Capital as a Significant Investor in Resource Label Group; 09/04/2018 – Atlantic Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Atlantic Capital Bancshrs 1Q EPS 19c; 23/03/2018 Atlantic Capital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Among 4 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. OGE Energy has $4900 highest and $37 lowest target. $44.25’s average target is -1.45% below currents $44.9 stock price. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, April 8. Mizuho maintained the shares of OGE in report on Friday, September 20 with “Neutral” rating.

Ajo Lp decreased Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 74,041 shares to 291,050 valued at $18.07 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced White Mtns Insur Group (NYSE:WTM) stake by 397 shares and now owns 1,766 shares. Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 23,366 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp invested in 0.2% or 416,189 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Syntal Partners Llc has 26,569 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech reported 2,300 shares stake. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.05% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Voya Inv Management Llc accumulated 255,280 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 2.18 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Oakbrook Invs Lc accumulated 11,100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 18,577 shares. 400 were reported by Tompkins Finance. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability holds 31,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OGE Energy declares $0.3875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Nashville bank buys Kentucky lender in $51.9M deal – Nashville Business Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atlantic Capital named 2019 Best Banks to Work For – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Completion of Tennessee and North Georgia Franchise Divestiture – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.