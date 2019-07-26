$0.27 EPS Expected for YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI); Secor Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Citigroup (Put) (C) Position

Analysts expect YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 1.YETI’s profit would be $22.81 million giving it 33.08 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, YETI Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 440.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 1.97M shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Citigroup Inc (Put) (C) stake by 64.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 18,600 shares as Citigroup Inc (Put) (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 10,200 shares with $631,000 value, down from 28,800 last quarter. Citigroup Inc (Put) now has $161.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 15.43M shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) stake by 180,944 shares to 220,164 valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) stake by 7,524 shares and now owns 30,343 shares. Tribune Pubg Co New was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $93 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Lc has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.18M shares. Guardian Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 29,450 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shine Investment Advisory Serv Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 677,656 shares. Btr accumulated 0.73% or 60,825 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 181,671 shares. Primecap Management Com Ca holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.90 million shares. Moreover, Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt has 1.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Regions has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 169,822 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was made by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

