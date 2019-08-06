$0.27 EPS Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA); Liquitek Enterprises (LIQT) Sentiment Is 0.93

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report $0.27 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. VRA’s profit would be $9.24M giving it 10.14 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s analysts see -485.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 104,527 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.35 TO $0.45; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 16/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 10c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY Rev $405M-$425M; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c

Liquitek Enterprises Inc (LIQT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 14 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 15 sold and reduced their positions in Liquitek Enterprises Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 16.11 million shares, down from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Liquitek Enterprises Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold Vera Bradley, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 5.11% less from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Ls Investment Limited Co invested in 0% or 559 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 104 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) or 34,788 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Art Advsr Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 20,202 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 47,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 14,358 shares. Paloma Management stated it has 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 46,969 shares. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 203,799 shares. 98,759 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 24,564 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 37,161 shares stake.

More notable recent Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vera Bradley to Present at CL King’s Best Ideas Conference in NYC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vera Bradley Announces Reporting Date for Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vera Bradley Partners With Blessings in a Backpack – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vera Bradley Announces Fresh Air Fund Donation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company has market cap of $374.64 million. The firm offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It has a 19.38 P/E ratio. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company has market cap of $164.36 million. The firm makes and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment maker market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing.

More notable recent LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks in Focus as Analysts Initiate Coverage – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: AllianceBernstein, LiqTech International, Amadeus IT, Plantronics and Aerojet Rocketdyne – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Fortune.com published: “These Major IPOs Are Still Slated to Debut in 2019 – Fortune” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LiqTech International, Inc. Pre-Announces Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue and Profitability, Growing Order Backlog, and Intent to List on Nasdaq – PRNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 33,085 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer