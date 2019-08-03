$0.27 EPS Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA); 1 Analysts Are Bullish H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Last Week

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report $0.27 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. VRA’s profit would be $9.24 million giving it 10.19 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s analysts see -485.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 188,584 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY Rev $405M-$425M; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Among 2 analysts covering H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. H&R Block had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained it with "Buy" rating and $30 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8 with "Hold".

It closed at $27.47 lastly. It is down 10.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company has market cap of $5.56 billion. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the firm or by franchisees. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, review of tax returns by a tax professional, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.57 in 2018Q4.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company has market cap of $376.70 million. The firm offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It has a 19.49 P/E ratio. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products.