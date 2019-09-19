$0.27 EPS Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK); Clearbridge Investments Has Trimmed Envestnet (ENV) Position

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Envestnet Inc (ENV) stake by 0.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 5,539 shares as Envestnet Inc (ENV)’s stock rose 2.22%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 906,735 shares with $61.99 million value, down from 912,274 last quarter. Envestnet Inc now has $3.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 493,970 shares traded or 37.82% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Rev $811M-$821M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking services and products to individuals, and small and mid-size businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $579.67 million. The firm offers a range of deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and payroll cards. It has a 6 P/E ratio. It also provides securities backed lines of credit, automobile fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and loans generated for sale into capital markets primarily through commercial mortgage backed securities and collateralized loan obligations.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.30M for 41.01 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Envestnet (NYSE:ENV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet has $8200 highest and $7100 lowest target. $80.67’s average target is 32.90% above currents $60.7 stock price. Envestnet had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1.