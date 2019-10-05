$-0.27 EPS Expected for Silk Road Medical, (SILK); Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Shorts Raised By 10.43%

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) had an increase of 10.43% in short interest. AVYA’s SI was 11.79M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.43% from 10.68 million shares previously. With 1.55 million avg volume, 8 days are for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s short sellers to cover AVYA’s short positions. The SI to Avaya Holdings Corp’s float is 10.79%. The stock increased 30.73% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 28.26 million shares traded or 1436.27% up from the average. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has declined 41.27% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVYA News: 05/04/2018 – Avaya Holdings: CEO Jim Chirico Joining CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion; 29/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Avaya Redoubles Commitment to Leading the Industry’s Digital Transformation With Strategic Moves Accelerating Innovation; 05/04/2018 – Avaya Holdings Appoints Ed Nalbandian to President of Avaya Services; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 8.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 Avaya’s Mobile-First Mindset Helps San Jose Earthquakes Enhance Fan Engagement; 25/04/2018 – Avaya Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Reporting Date; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.5% of Avaya Holdings; 31/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report $-0.27 EPS on November, 4.After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Silk Road Medical, Inc’s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 443,779 shares traded or 53.15% up from the average. Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Silk Road Medical has $5200 highest and $4400 lowest target. $47’s average target is 51.42% above currents $31.04 stock price. Silk Road Medical had 4 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $968.44 million. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. It currently has negative earnings.

