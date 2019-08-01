$0.27 EPS Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR); LEADING EDGE MATERIALS COMMON SHAR (LEMIF) Shorts Raised By 11900%

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) had an increase of 11900% in short interest. LEMIF’s SI was 12,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11900% from 100 shares previously. With 144,500 avg volume, 0 days are for LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)’s short sellers to cover LEMIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.60% or $0.0166 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1564. About 67,205 shares traded. Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 6 after the close.RTLR’s profit would be $40.91 million giving it 17.17 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 193,289 shares traded. Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Rattler Midstream LP – Common Units Representing Limited Partnership Interests (NASDAQ:RTLR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Rattler Midstream LP – Common Units Representing Limited Partnership Interests had 13 analyst reports since June 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services to Diamondback Energy, Inc. It has a 43.52 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 528 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system on acreage that overlays Diamondback's six core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.