$0.27 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW); Enpro Industries (NPO) Sellers Increased By 5.05% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report $0.27 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. PANW’s profit would be $25.91M giving it 198.71 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s analysts see 145.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $214.61. About 650,868 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY

Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) had an increase of 5.05% in short interest. NPO’s SI was 783,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.05% from 746,200 shares previously. With 121,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO)’s short sellers to cover NPO’s short positions. The SI to Enpro Industries Inc’s float is 3.85%. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 167,869 shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $325 highest and $160 lowest target. $277.88’s average target is 29.48% above currents $214.61 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 37 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $296 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Macquarie Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.60 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Palo Alto Networks, Inc. shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth holds 0.12% or 2,915 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gradient Invs Ltd Llc reported 2,853 shares stake. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.02% or 14,776 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com owns 35,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.39% or 979,324 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.19% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Scott Selber holds 2.1% or 16,504 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.38% or 14,125 shares in its portfolio. Archon Prns Limited Com invested in 2.25% or 44,000 shares. 30,647 are owned by Jefferies Group. Field And Main Retail Bank invested in 3,820 shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $113,647 activity. Shares for $108,666 were bought by Bower Steven R. on Tuesday, August 6. Gulfo Adele M. also bought $4,981 worth of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) on Wednesday, March 20.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The companyÂ’s Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; heavy-duty truck wheel-end component systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals for semiconductor manufacturing; and polytetrafluoroethylene products. It has a 36.41 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Among 2 analysts covering EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EnPro Industries has $85 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 32.83% above currents $59.85 stock price. EnPro Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 15.