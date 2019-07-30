$0.27 EPS Expected for NN, Inc. (NNBR); Kylin Management Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake By $62.17 Million

Analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 28.95% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. NNBR’s profit would be $11.44M giving it 7.57 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, NN, Inc.’s analysts see 35.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 2,447 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 59.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 30/05/2018 – NN GROUP RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of NN, Inc. (NNBR) on Behalf of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – DEAL FOR $375 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 04/04/2018 – NN INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 03/04/2018 – NN, REPORTS PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL FOR $375M IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – NN Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NN Inc. Rtgs And Otlk Unchanged Following Acq; 11/04/2018 – ALLAHABAD BANK APPOINTS N.N. SAHA AS CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – SOLVENCY Il RATIO OF 213% UP FROM 199% AT END OF 4Q17,

Kylin Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 38.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Kylin Management Llc holds 538,900 shares with $98.32M value, down from 880,500 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $455.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $174.85. About 1.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.68 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Dual-Listing Dilution Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will Alibaba Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing NN (NASDAQ:NNBR), The Stock That Tanked 72% – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NN Inc. (NNBR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NN slides in pre-market on Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $25,950 activity. 3,000 NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares with value of $25,950 were bought by Atkinson James Robert.

Among 2 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NN Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $346.56 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NN, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Amer Interest Grp Inc has 26,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 75,101 shares. Markston Intll reported 1,000 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 8,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Lc (Trc) owns 466 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). 27,152 are owned by Voloridge Management Limited Liability. Glenmede Trust Na holds 2,863 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,048 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Inc Lc. Northern accumulated 476,805 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 103,500 shares. Smith Graham & Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.9% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) or 1.09 million shares. Bankshares Of America De has 340,264 shares.