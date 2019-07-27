$0.27 EPS Expected for NN, Inc. (NNBR); Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Crescent Point (TSE:CPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crescent Point had 2 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by Altacorp with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. See Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $9.25 Maintain

Analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 28.95% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. NNBR’s profit would be $11.44 million giving it 7.79 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, NN, Inc.’s analysts see 35.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 88,597 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 59.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-NN Investment Partners names portfolio manager for the Netherlands; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Nn, Inc.’s Announcement To Acquire Paragon Medical, Inc. Is A Strategic Credit Positive — B2 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unaffected; 19/03/2018 – NN INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Paragon Medical; 03/04/2018 – NN to Buy Paragon Medical for $375 Million; 03/04/2018 – Beecken Petty O’Keefe & Company Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell Paragon Medical; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – CURRENT TERM OF APPOINTMENT OF DELFIN RUEDA ENDS ON 31 MAY 2018; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates NN Inc.’s Second-Lien Term Loan ‘B-‘ (RR: ‘6’); 21/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION, PARENT COMPANY OF PARAGON MEDICAL

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $25,950 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $25,950 was made by Atkinson James Robert on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NN, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc invested in 82,036 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 1,829 shares. 476,805 were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. Millennium Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 19,565 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.01% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 14,873 shares. Aperio Gp Lc holds 0% or 23,048 shares. Moreover, Penn Management Communication has 0.15% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 209,423 shares. Voloridge Management Llc reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Jennison Lc reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Among 2 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NN Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. SunTrust maintained NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) rating on Monday, March 18. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $16 target.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $356.31 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 140 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG). Barclays Pcl accumulated 250,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets reported 2.54 million shares. Point72 Asset L P holds 1.55 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,550 shares. Van Eck invested 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 2.60 million shares in its portfolio. Spark Ltd Liability accumulated 196,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust Communication has invested 0.02% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG). Cambrian Limited Partnership invested in 2.05% or 443,000 shares. Blackrock reported 242,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG). Citigroup reported 13,176 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 0% or 37,800 shares.