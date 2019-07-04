$-0.27 EPS Expected for MorphoSys AG (MOR); Shorts at Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares (DBVT) Raised By 36.27%

Analysts expect MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) to report $-0.27 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, MorphoSys AG’s analysts see 35.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 43,721 shares traded. MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has declined 8.28% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MOR News: 17/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS : PRESENTATION OF CLINICAL DATA ON PROPRIETARY BLOOD; 17/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG -PROPOSAL APPROVED INCLUDE APPOINTMENT OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS AG AS AUDITOR FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MORPHOSYS AG ELECTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ALL RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED BY COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON THURSDAY; 17/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS SUPERVISORY BOARD ELECTS MARC CLUZEL AS CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS STILL SEES FY EBIT LOSS EU110M TO EU120M; 14/05/2018 – DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG english; 15/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 103 FROM EUR 85; 01/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS & MORPHOSYS BEGIN IGUANA PHASE 2 FOR MOR106 IN AD; 17/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS: PRESENTATION OF MOR208, MOR202 IN STOCKHOLM IN JUNE

Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:DBVT) had an increase of 36.27% in short interest. DBVT’s SI was 2.18M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 36.27% from 1.60 million shares previously. With 445,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s short sellers to cover DBVT’s short positions. The SI to Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 8.48%. The stock increased 8.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 279,586 shares traded or 14.97% up from the average. DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has declined 61.39% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DBVT News: 20/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES: DBV TECHNOLOGIES: LAUNCH OF A PROPOSED GLOBAL; 29/05/2018 – DBV Technologies Shows Commitment to the Development of Treatments for Food Allergies at EAACI 2018; 20/03/2018 – ADRs End Largely Higher; DBV Technologies, CNOOC Trade Actively; 27/04/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies Reports March 31, 2018 Cash Position; 28/03/2018 – DBV Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – DBV Technologies Announces the Launch of a Proposed Global Offering of Ordinary Shrs, Which May Be in the Form of Amer Depositary Shrs; 16/03/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies Announces Filing of 2017 “Document de Référence” and 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – ADSS ARE LISTED ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “DBVT”; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 16/05/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies Announces Appointment of Michel de Rosen to its Board of Directors

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers.

Among 4 analysts covering DBV Technologies SA – American (NASDAQ:DBVT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. DBV Technologies SA – American had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, February 27. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The company has market cap of $681.07 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis.