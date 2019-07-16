$-0.27 EPS Expected for MorphoSys AG (MOR); Bares Capital Management Lowered Comscore (SCOR) Stake

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased Comscore Inc. (SCOR) stake by 9.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 338,340 shares as Comscore Inc. (SCOR)’s stock declined 50.61%. The Bares Capital Management Inc holds 3.19 million shares with $64.61M value, down from 3.53M last quarter. Comscore Inc. now has $267.91 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 528,517 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

Analysts expect MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) to report $-0.27 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, MorphoSys AG’s analysts see 35.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 22,480 shares traded. MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has declined 8.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MOR News: 15/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 103 FROM EUR 85; 17/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS : PRESENTATION OF CLINICAL DATA ON PROPRIETARY BLOOD; 17/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS SUPERVISORY BOARD ELECTS MARC CLUZEL AS CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG -PROPOSAL APPROVED INCLUDE APPOINTMENT OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS AG AS AUDITOR FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 17/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS: PRESENTATION OF MOR208, MOR202 IN STOCKHOLM IN JUNE; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MORPHOSYS AG ELECTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS STILL SEES FY EBIT LOSS EU110M TO EU120M; 01/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS & MORPHOSYS BEGIN IGUANA PHASE 2 FOR MOR106 IN AD; 17/05/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ALL RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED BY COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON THURSDAY; 01/05/2018 Galapagos and MorphoSys announce initiation of the IGUANA Phase 2 clinical trial with MOR106 in atopic dermatitis patients

Among 4 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. comScore had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

Bares Capital Management Inc increased Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) stake by 43,471 shares to 2.36M valued at $358.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) stake by 301,159 shares and now owns 1.87 million shares. Despegar.Com Corp was raised too.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 1.19 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 10,800 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 666 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 46,257 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 400 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 67,854 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 30,000 shares. 1.49 million are held by Clearbridge Limited Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,014 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc reported 404,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 258,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 153,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 67,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Co reported 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers.

