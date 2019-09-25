$0.27 EPS Expected for Matador Resources Company (MTDR); Basswood Capital Management Has Decreased Keycorp New (KEY) Holding By $3.26 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 15.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 191,791 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 1.01M shares with $17.90M value, down from 1.20 million last quarter. Keycorp New now has $18.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 3.74 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 43.75% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. MTDR’s profit would be $31.49M giving it 15.70 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Matador Resources Company’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 720,399 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 3.95% above currents $17.96 stock price. KeyCorp had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is This the Key to ExxonMobil’s Production Recovery? – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney will retire in May 2020, to be succeeded by Chris Gorman – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lack Of Family Conversations About Philanthropy Fuels Differences Of Opinion Finds Key Private Bank Poll – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 823,679 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc holds 0.21% or 3.58M shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 0.02% or 3.20 million shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru holds 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 19,000 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 41,718 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Old Natl Bancorp In holds 0.15% or 166,226 shares in its portfolio. 113,170 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Albion Fin Ut reported 463,635 shares stake. Adirondack Tru holds 542 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Ltd has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Acg Wealth reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 52,196 shares. Montag A & Inc holds 65,955 shares.

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Esquire Finl Hldgs Inc stake by 84,361 shares to 166,158 valued at $4.18M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sb One Bancorp stake by 167,657 shares and now owns 508,617 shares. Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) was raised too.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58 million for 9.35 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $578,759 activity. Robinson Bradley M also bought $30,680 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, August 9. Hairford Matthew V bought 2,000 shares worth $33,560. On Wednesday, June 5 Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 1,000 shares. On Thursday, August 8 POSNER DAVID M. bought $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 3,650 shares. On Thursday, August 15 the insider PARKER TIMOTHY E. bought $49,961. Shares for $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L. on Friday, May 24. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Macalik Robert T bought $22,425.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources begins Antelope Ridge drilling after getting BLM permits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Matador Resources Company Announces Successful Receipt of Six BLM Permits in Western Antelope Ridge Asset Area – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matador Resources Not Prioritizing Investor Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources sees higher production, lower capex for full year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.