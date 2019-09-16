$0.27 EPS Expected for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI); Lincluden Management LTD Has Cut Shaw Communications (SJR) Holding By $327,300

Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 8.LEVI’s profit would be $105.98 million giving it 16.67 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Levi Strauss & Co.’s analysts see 58.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 663,159 shares traded. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Shaw Communications (SJR) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 16,365 shares as Shaw Communications (SJR)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 1.62M shares with $32.96 million value, down from 1.63M last quarter. Shaw Communications now has $10.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 289,009 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Welltower Inc. stake by 24,000 shares to 40,195 valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 23,860 shares and now owns 322,646 shares. Granite Real Estate Invt Tr was raised too.

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shaw Communications Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CRTC Wholesale Broadband Pricing Decision Threatens Canada’s Broadband Future – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Disney+ Could Be Very Bad News for Shaw Communications (TSX:SJR.B) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Freedom Mobile Goes Live in Eight More Cities, Making It Possible for Even More Western Canadians to Enjoy Increased Choice and Affordability – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.29 million for 18.53 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $7.07 billion. The firm sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. It has a 17.58 P/E ratio. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites.

More notable recent Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Levi Strauss Can Overcome Its Biggest Weakness – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Levi Strauss: Cultural Transformation And Growth Opportunities In China – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Poshmark Pulls Its IPO as the Online Fashion World Cools Off – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Big IPO Stocks From 2019 to Watch – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Levi Strauss has $28 highest and $1900 lowest target. $24’s average target is 33.33% above currents $18 stock price. Levi Strauss had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Bank of America.