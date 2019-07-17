$0.27 EPS Expected for Kinaxis Inc. (KXS); University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Increased Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding

Analysts expect Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. T_KXS’s profit would be $7.05 million giving it 74.10 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Kinaxis Inc.’s analysts see -22.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 4,427 shares traded. Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 5.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 8,108 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 5.60%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 159,630 shares with $8.60 million value, up from 151,522 last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $7.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 124,783 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company accumulated 98,695 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.23% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. 145,962 are owned by Barclays Public Limited. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 100,970 are held by Nippon Life Investors Americas. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc holds 113,679 shares. Canyon Capital Advisors Limited Com stated it has 5.09M shares or 6.61% of all its holdings. Prudential reported 0% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd owns 313,937 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 0.04% or 27,546 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 4,595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs accumulated 3,243 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1,606 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 2,385 shares to 50,674 valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Godaddy Inc stake by 11,723 shares and now owns 115,516 shares. Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kinaxis Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Scotia Capital. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Saturday, March 2 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Laurentian. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4.