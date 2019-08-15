$0.27 EPS Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE); Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 140 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 98 reduced and sold stakes in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 54.73 million shares, up from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 82 Increased: 106 New Position: 34.

Analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report $0.27 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 55.74% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. GWRE’s profit would be $22.09 million giving it 86.99 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Guidewire Software, Inc.’s analysts see -2,800.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 581,485 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 133.07 P/E ratio. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Peel Mutual Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform With Cloud Delivery Through Deloitte – Financial Post” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Software Is Transforming The P&C Insurance Industry – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Guidewire Software has $105 highest and $90 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is 4.66% above currents $93.95 stock price. Guidewire Software had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. PiperJaffray downgraded Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) rating on Monday, March 4. PiperJaffray has “Neutral” rating and $90 target. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold Guidewire Software, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 48,470 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 892,151 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 644,507 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1,162 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 800 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 225 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 3,793 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1.13 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 429,747 shares. Lateef Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 263,768 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 4,617 shares. First Mercantile Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,746 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $156.22. About 326,889 shares traded or 40.15% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for 128,705 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc owns 178,059 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Capital Partners Llc Ny has 2.42% invested in the company for 55,977 shares. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd has invested 2.11% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 3.02 million shares.