$0.27 EPS Expected for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC); MAKINO MILLING ORDINARY SHARES (MKMLF) Shorts Raised By 94.49%

MAKINO MILLING ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MKMLF) had an increase of 94.49% in short interest. MKMLF’s SI was 52,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 94.49% from 27,200 shares previously. It closed at $42.34 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. T_XTC’s profit would be $11.16 million giving it 7.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Exco Technologies Limited’s analysts see 22.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 12,800 shares traded. Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. The company has market cap of $332.69 million. It operates through two divisions, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. It has a 9.56 P/E ratio. The Casting and Extrusion segment creates and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment for automotive and other industrial markets.

Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. manufactures, sells, and exports machine tools in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. It offers machining centers, numerical control electrical discharge machines, NC milling machines, milling machines, CAD/CAM systems, FMS, wire electrical discharge machines, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Makino Vertical Milling Machine Works and changed its name to Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. in April 1961.