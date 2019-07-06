$0.27 EPS Expected for Cineplex Inc. (CGX); Newlink Genetics (NLNK) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Analysts expect Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 28.95% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. T_CGX’s profit would be $17.10M giving it 21.55 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Cineplex Inc.’s analysts see -325.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 66,756 shares traded. Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Newlink Genetics Corp (NLNK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 28 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 34 reduced and sold positions in Newlink Genetics Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 12.32 million shares, down from 12.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Newlink Genetics Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 20 Increased: 17 New Position: 11.

Analysts await NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.29 EPS, up 38.30% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by NewLink Genetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK): Earnings Expected To Remain Subdued – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NewLink Genetics to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Medical Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NewLink Genetics Presents Encouraging Phase 2 Results for NLG207 in Ovarian Cancer at AACR 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NewLink Genetics to Participate in the Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 209,844 shares traded. NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) has declined 69.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NLNK News: 03/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 55C; 03/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Announces Participation at The H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference; 04/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 17/04/2018 – The IDO rout — In light of Incyte’s epacadostat debacle, NewLink scraps PhIII plans for its own IDO drug $NLNK $INCY; 06/03/2018 NewLink Genetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 22/03/2018 – $GERN news has been badly misinterpreted by company supporters and a misleading article has pumped the stock on Seeking Alpha; 17/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics Describes the Differentiated Mechanism of Action of Indoximod in AACR Poster Presentation; 01/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics Appoints Matthew L. Sherman, M.D. to Board of Directors

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $54.42 million. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer ; and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NewLink Genetics Corporation for 628,097 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 671,075 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 0.01% invested in the company for 2,489 shares. The New York-based A.R.T. Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 404,083 shares.

Cineplex Inc. operates motion picture theatre circuits in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exhibition and Media. It has a 27.06 P/E ratio. The firm engages in various businesses, including theatrical exhibition, food services, gaming, alternative programming, Cineplex digital solutions, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices.

More notable recent Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cineplex Inc.â€™s (TSE:CGX) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cineplex: Good Cash Flow But Limited Growth For This Media Company – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) were released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “Cineplex Inc (CGX-T) Quote – The Globe and Mail” published on November 15, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cineplex Inc.: 8 Reasons Why This Stock Is A Bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2015.