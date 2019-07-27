$0.27 EPS Expected for Cineplex Inc. (CGX); Muniyield California Insured Fund (MCA)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Analysts expect Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 28.95% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. T_CGX’s profit would be $17.10 million giving it 22.85 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Cineplex Inc.’s analysts see -325.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 308,783 shares traded or 29.33% up from the average. Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc (MCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.28, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 18 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 19 sold and reduced holdings in Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 5.74 million shares, down from 6.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

Cineplex Inc. operates motion picture theatre circuits in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exhibition and Media. It has a 28.7 P/E ratio. The firm engages in various businesses, including theatrical exhibition, food services, gaming, alternative programming, Cineplex digital solutions, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $491.31 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 71.04 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. for 136,771 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 747,326 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.76% invested in the company for 63,599 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 488,489 shares.